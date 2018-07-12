Autopsy: Garner mom found in ditch died from accidental overdose

EMBED </>More Videos

Faith Bevan: Search warrants reveal new details in death of Wake County mother found in ditch (WTVD)

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Faith Bevan's death has been ruled accidental, according to a newly released autopsy report.

Family of young Garner mom found dead in Wake County speaks to ABC11: 'We just want answers'
The brothers and sisters of a Wake County mother found dead over the weekend spoke Tuesday to ABC11 about their heartbreaking loss.

The report showed that Bevan died of a drug overdose and that all of the minor body injuries were superficial.

The Chief Medical Examiner said that the 24-year-old had a history of drug abuse and was found in a grassy ditch on the side of the road on March 18.

EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

Woman's body found in Wake County
The Wake County Sheriff's Office is interviewing people to generate leads in the case of a young mother who was found dead in a wooded area in Raleigh Sunday morning.

The autopsy said no injuries were found that caused or contributed to her death.

Postmortem toxicological testing detected contributory drug and alcohol toxicity involving methoxyacetylfentanyl, fentanyl, gabapentin, hydrocodone, oxycodone, morphine, and a blood concentration of 130 mg/dL ethanol (alcohol).

Nicotine, caffeine, and trace amounts of buspirone, duloxetine, and cyclobeanzaprine were also detected.

It is not known if the detected morphine was a result of heroin metabolism or due to use of pharmaceutical morphine.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationmurderWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Emmett Till: Government reopens investigation into slaying of black teen
Officials: Hooked clamp caused helicopter crash at SHP training facility
Stormy Daniels charges dropped after Ohio strip club arrest
Update: Build-A-Bear closes lines for 'Pay Your Age' Day
New tick species makes its way to NC
Man shot multiple times in Chapel Hill apartment
Baby dies from meningitis, possibly from unvaccinated person
US Navy now allows women to wear ponytails, lock hairstyles
Show More
Charlotte firefighters save puppy stuck in sewer pipe
Church group arrives at RDU from Haiti after civil unrest
Pedicured bandit steals woman's wedding ring at nail salon
Study: 50 percent of parents use cell phones while driving kids
Man accused of killing mom: 'I heard a voice in my head'
More News