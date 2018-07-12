Autopsy: Garner mom found in ditch died from accidental overdose

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --Faith Bevan's death has been ruled accidental, according to a newly released autopsy report.
The report showed that Bevan died of a drug overdose and that all of the minor body injuries were superficial.
The Chief Medical Examiner said that the 24-year-old had a history of drug abuse and was found in a grassy ditch on the side of the road on March 18.
EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.
The autopsy said no injuries were found that caused or contributed to her death.
Postmortem toxicological testing detected contributory drug and alcohol toxicity involving methoxyacetylfentanyl, fentanyl, gabapentin, hydrocodone, oxycodone, morphine, and a blood concentration of 130 mg/dL ethanol (alcohol).
Nicotine, caffeine, and trace amounts of buspirone, duloxetine, and cyclobeanzaprine were also detected.
It is not known if the detected morphine was a result of heroin metabolism or due to use of pharmaceutical morphine.