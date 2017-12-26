NORTH PHILADELPHIA --A baby whose family members say was attacked by a raccoon inside a North Philadelphia apartment was released from the hospital on Christmas Day.
Kenny McDuffy said his niece Journi Blake Rodgers is back with family and is doing well.
McDuffy said the baby won't need additional surgeries.
The family they will not be returning to their home on the 2100 block of North 22nd Street where the incident happened last Wednesday.
Journi's mother, Ashley Rodgers, said the raccoon attacked around 8:30 p.m. while she was in the bathroom and her baby was asleep on a bed.
"I hear her screaming and crying," Rodgers said. "By the time I got to her she was off the bed across the room on the floor with blood all over her face."
Rodgers saidJourni received 64 stitches during surgery and a rabies shot. Doctors said her eyesight wasn't affected.
After the attack, animal control set a trap inside the home to capture the animal.
Rodgers had just moved into her apartment days earlier.