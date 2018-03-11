Camden babysitter arrested, charged with kidnapping 4-month-old boy

EMBED </>More Videos

Camden babysitter charged with kidnapping infant: Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on March 11, 2018. (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. --
A babysitter is facing kidnapping charges after a 4-month-old boy was reported missing in Camden, New Jersey.

Nadajia Hill, 22, is charged with Kidnapping and Child Endangerment.

Investigators say the baby was taken into Hill's care Friday night. The child's mother contacted police after failed attempts to reach the babysitter.



Investigators say Hill had taken the baby to Newark using public transportation. She and the child were later located traveling southbound on a New Jersey Transit RiverLine train.

Hill was arrested when the train stopped in Riverside just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The baby was found to be in good health and was returned to his family.

Hill was remanded to the Camden County Jail.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
kidnappingnew jersey newsNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Snow in March?
Soccer coach accused of engaging in sex acts with students
UNC falls to UVA in ACC Final, 71-63
Police: 1 injured in shooting in Carrboro
Small plane makes emergency landing in Wilson County
ABC11 Match Madness
Cary woman angry after dog shot in her own backyard
3-year-old struck by stray bullet, suspect arrested
Show More
Justice Department proposes banning rapid-fire bump stocks
UNC downs Duke 74-69 for berth in ACC Tournament final
Might wake up to some snow Monday
UNC field hockey recruit caught using racial slurs
I-Team: Late toll fees generating millions for NCDOT
More News
Top Video
Tar Heels take aim at 19th ACC title
3-year-old struck by stray bullet in Fayetteville apartment
Girl fighting cystic fibrosis gets FaceTime surprise from YouTube star
Cary woman angry after dog shot in her own backyard
More Video