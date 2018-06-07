Benson man dies while swimming off Cape Hatteras National Seashore

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Benson man died Wednesday morning while swimming off Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

According to the National Park Service, around 10 a.m. the 55-year-old man called for help from a small sandbar 50 yards from the beach, south of the Frisco Day Use Area.

Hearing his cries, a male bystander tried to help the man. But before the good Samaritan could reach the victim, he was swept away from the sandbar by what officials believe was a rip current.

The good Samaritan then retrieved the body, returned to shore, and a female bystander started to perform CPR.

Dare County Emergency Medical Services, Dare County Sheriff's Office, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad, and Seashore Rangers responded to the incident and continued the bystander's initial resuscitation efforts but were unsuccessful.

"My thoughts are with the victim's family and friends after this tragic event," said National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac.

This is the second swimming-related fatality off the seashore in 2018, and the second within the last four days.
