Benson Police are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was shot Saturday in what appears to be a family dispute.The shooting happened about 2 p.m. in Gaines Mobile Home Park along the 1300 block of Chicopee Road.Officers found Earl Chisholm shot in the buttocks. Chisholm was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment.On Tuesday, a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury was taken out for Eric Anthony Frasier, 29, also of Gaines Mobile Home Park.Following the incident, Frasier's family members told police that he was aware of the warrant and planned to turn himself in to police on Tuesday night.Frasier did not turn himself in to authorities and now police are looking for him.Frasier should be considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information about Frasier's whereabouts is asked to call Benson Police at (919) 894-2091 or by email at