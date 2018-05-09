Benson Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in weekend shooting

Eric Anthony Frasier (Benson Police Department)

BENSON, NC (WTVD) --
Benson Police are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was shot Saturday in what appears to be a family dispute.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The shooting happened about 2 p.m. in Gaines Mobile Home Park along the 1300 block of Chicopee Road.

Officers found Earl Chisholm shot in the buttocks. Chisholm was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment.

On Tuesday, a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury was taken out for Eric Anthony Frasier, 29, also of Gaines Mobile Home Park.

Following the incident, Frasier's family members told police that he was aware of the warrant and planned to turn himself in to police on Tuesday night.

Frasier did not turn himself in to authorities and now police are looking for him.

Frasier should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Frasier's whereabouts is asked to call Benson Police at (919) 894-2091 or by email at crimeline@bensonpd.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotshootingjohnston county newsBensonJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Two people in custody after standoff at Extended Stay in Durham
Seattle resident on Amazon HQ2: 'Be careful what you wish for'
Wake County man accused of shooting, killing neighbor's cats
Orange County deputies investigate death of 8-year-old boy
Coffee shop owner apologizes after 2 workers are fired over rap music
Easy things you can do to beat allergies
Father speaks after wife, kids die in SC crash involving alligator
Lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak grows to 149 cases in 29 states
Show More
Police: Up to 7 girls could be buried in Michigan woods
How to handle tick season in North Carolina
RESULTS: Here's what happened in the NC primary elections
Police charge man in death investigation near N.C. State campus
Community leader threatens R. Kelly protest in North Carolina
More News