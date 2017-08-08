Bergdahl back at Ft. Bragg for hearing

Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl returned to Fort Bragg Tuesday for another pre-trial motion hearing.Bergdahl walked into the courtroom with his left arm in a sling. He told a judge he was recovering from surgery and experiencing some pain. Still, he agreed to continue with the motions hearing without his lead counsel Eugene Fidel.Counsel for both sides discussed proposed instructions that the judge potentially would issue to military panel members, whether the government had to provide further details on the charges; and a defense request for CNN footage of an interview with Navy Senior Petty Officer (Retired) James Hatch, a former Navy SEAL injured in the search for Sgt. Bergdahl.Additionally, the prosecution also agreed to drop statements they say Bergdahl made when he was held by the Taliban in Afghanistan. That decision was in response to the defense's request to suppress those statements.Bergdahl is charged with desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. He could face life in prison if convicted.His trial is scheduled for Oct. 23 at Fort Bragg. Jury selection process for potential military panel members is set for Oct. 16 - 20.The next legal-motions hearing date currently is scheduled for Sept. 17.