Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
BREAKING NEWS
Appeals court: NC board's prayer practice is unconstitutional
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Appeals court: NC board's prayer practice is unconstitutional
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Big Ole Fish
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2216431" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
ABC11 Big Ol' Fish (WTVD)
WTVD
Friday, July 14, 2017 08:53AM
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
Johnston County Sheetz hit by skimming scheme
Man shot during Durham home invasion, suspects sought
Brutal heat, humidity continues prompting heat advisory
Cary man facing child rape charges
Manhunt underway for suspect who shot at Cumberland County deputy
Triangle lines up for 80-cent doughnuts
Beyonce posts photo of newborn twins
Show More
Raleigh man charged with secret peeping
What we know about the man who confessed to killing 4 in Pa.
2 hurt, 1 critical after Fayetteville crash on Pamalee Dr
Harnett County family grieving death of toddler
I-Team finds asbestos in makeup
More News
Top Video
Brutal heat, humidity continues prompting heat advisory
Cary man facing child rape charges
Johnston County Sheetz hit by skimming scheme
Manhunt underway for suspect who shot at Cumberland County deputy
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham