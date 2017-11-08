Body found along southern Wake County road

The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found in a ditch along Old Stage Road west of Lake Benson.Sheriff Donnie Harrison said someone called 911 to report the body around 7 a.m., but deputies were not able to locate it.They did find it after a second call Wednesday afternoon.Harrison said it is a white male in his 30s, but a positive ID had not been made.It wasn't clear if the man was hit by a vehicle, suffered a medical emergency, or the body was dumped there.Anyone with any information is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff's Office at (919) 856-6900.