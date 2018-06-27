SPORTS

Body found in beer cooler at Atlanta Braves stadium before game

File photo of SunTrust Park (Credit: AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA --
The body of a third-party contractor has been found inside a beer cooler at SunTrust Park.

The body was found Tuesday by a worker from the same company. Cobb County police spokeswoman Sarah O'Hara tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she could not say if foul play is suspected because the investigation is ongoing.

Cobb County police say in a statement that officers responded to a "call of a deceased person located at SunTrust Park" before the Atlanta Braves' game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Braves declined comment, referring reporters to the statement from Cobb County police.

O'Hara tells the newspaper the identity of the person would not be released until the family is notified. She says the Braves are assisting in the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundsportsbaseballAtlanta BravesbuzzworthyGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NC parents, fans brawl during youth softball tournament
Cedar Ridge HS drops varsity football team for Fall season
UNC beats Oregon State 8-6 in College World Series opener
Cary middle schooler qualifies for Jr. NBA World Championship
More sports
Top Stories
Police: Fayetteville mom tried to poison kids with lighter fluid
Boa constrictor found after escaping from Burlington home
Report: SC woman hit black teen, told him 'he didn't belong' at pool
Customers who ate at Charlotte Hardee's should get hep A vaccination
One person killed in two-car accident in Cumberland County
Woman says pharmacist denied her miscarriage prescription
NOBODY'S HOME: House abandoned on Delaware road
17 states sue Trump administration over family separations
Show More
World's first robot-made burger to debut in SF
NC teen's arm re-attached after off-road vehicle accident
Durham police suspect financial motive in UNC PhD students death
Triangle talent takes hard road to the NHL Draft
Wake County man pleads guilty to impersonating 3-star general
More News