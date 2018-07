Raleigh police conducted a death investigation after a body was found in the 4200 block of Waterbury Road just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.Officials say Derrick Malik Wiley, 21, was found dead just outside that location.The Watch Commander told ABC11 on Sunday morning that police are not looking for a suspect but did not say whether anyone was in custody.Officials say there is no threat to the public.The investigation is ongoing.