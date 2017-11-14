Body found in Tampa neighborhood where 3 have been slain

Tampa police said early Tuesday they're investigating a suspicious death in the city's Seminole Heights neighborhood.

TAMPA, Florida --
A body has been found in a Florida neighborhood where three other people have died in apparently random shootings.

Tampa police said early Tuesday they're investigating a suspicious death in the city's Seminole Heights neighborhood. No further details were immediately released, including whether the person was shot.

Three people were fatally shot in the neighborhood during a 10-day span last month. All were alone and had gotten off a bus when they were gunned downed at night for no apparent reason. None were robbed.

Police have been boosting patrols in the area. They have released surveillance videos of a hooded suspect taken after two of the shootings.

