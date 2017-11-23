Body found on Durham Freeway after possible hit-and-run

Authorities in Durham are investigating after a body was found on Durham Freeway near Duke Street.The freeway is shut down after the victim was found on Highway 147 following a possible hit-and-run.Details surrounding the incident has not been released.Highway 147 will be closed in both directions, at Duke Street (northbound) and at Chapel Hill Street (southbound), for possibly the next three hours.ABC11 will update this story as more details become available.