Body identified as missing TX toddler; father charged with 1st-degree felony says she choked on milk

Wesley Mathews (Richardson Police Department via AP)

RICHARDSON, Texas --
The Dallas County Medical Examiner has identified a child's body found Sunday as Sherin Mathews, a missing 3-year-old girl.

Richardson police said the medical examiner used dental records to identify Sherin. The cause of death is unknown.
SEE ALSO: Body found in search for missing girl left near coyote-infested alley
EMBED More News Videos

A North Texas father allegedly left his missing 3-year-old daughter near an alley wrought with coyotes as punishment.



Wesley Mathews, who adopted Sherin from India last year, was arrested Monday after changing his story about what had happened. He initially said Sherin disappeared after he sent her outside at 3 a.m. as punishment for not drinking her milk. He later said she choked on milk and he disposed of her body after she died.
READ MORE: Missing North Texas toddler left near coyote-infested alley as punishment, police allege

He's been charged with first-degree felony injury to a child and is held Tuesday on $1 million bond.

Police say those charges could be updated and more arrests are possible as they continue to investigate the case.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
texas newsmissing childrenamber alertmissing girlchildren injuriesu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Officers uncover mobile meth-lab at Hope Mills Walmart
Police: Man sprayed fecal matter on produce at Harris Teeter
Runaway garbage truck hits store named A Beautiful Mess
Student hit by car near Apex Friendship High School
5 teens charged with murder in highway rock incident
Exclusive: Zebulon family gets $25K check from Trump
Raleigh breaking ground on a new affordable housing community
Sears cuts ties with Whirlpool after 100 years
Show More
Heavy rain, wind cause problems across Triangle, state
Woman arrested after kidnapping her baby from hospital
Police: Boy, 13, shoots, kills 10-year-old with crossbow
Parents: Girl with autism forced to sit at confined desk
Raleigh mall shooting suspect in custody; no injuries
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
Photos: Decorated Cakes Competition at the North Carolina State Fair
PHOTOS: Are you brave enough for Panic Point?
More Photos