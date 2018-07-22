MISSING PERSON

Body of 58-year-old man recovered at White Lake

EMBED </>More Videos

Body of 58-year-old man recovered at White Lake (WTVD)

WHITE LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) --
The body of a 58-year-old man who went missing around 11 a.m. near Goldston Pier has been recovered, authorities said.

The man was identified to be John Junior Godwin of Benson.

White Lake officials were searching for Godwin in the water near the end of the pier for about three hours.

Multiple boats and dive teams were also involved in the search.

With the use of sonar, officials were able to locate the body in an area of water not far from the pier that was about 7 feet deep.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personsearchnorth carolina newswater rescueNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING PERSON
Few answers about Iowa college student who went missing while out on evening jog
Silver Alert issued for 92-year-old Wayne County man
Deputies find missing 79-year-old woman in Wake County woods
Project Lifesaver tracks down vulnerable children, adults who wander
More missing person
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News