Body of 58-year-old man recovered at White Lake

The body of a 58-year-old man who went missing around 11 a.m. near Goldston Pier has been recovered, authorities said.The man was identified to be John Junior Godwin of Benson.White Lake officials were searching for Godwin in the water near the end of the pier for about three hours.Multiple boats and dive teams were also involved in the search.With the use of sonar, officials were able to locate the body in an area of water not far from the pier that was about 7 feet deep.