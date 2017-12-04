Body of missing 4 year-old girl found in pond

  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: First court appearance for the man facing charges in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida --
The body of a missing 4-year-old girl has been found by authorities in Florida.

Chelsea Noel - who had autism - was last seen just before 10 p.m. Saturday night in Port St. Lucie, Florida, police said.

A local resident donated the use of his drone to help in searching areas for the child, police said. That drone detected a discolored figure in a body of water near her home.

A dive team searched that pond for Noel this morning, but there was no sign of the toddler.

Late Sunday, members of the search team in a kayak searching a retention pond, found a body submerged. The body was confirmed to be Chelsea Noel.

