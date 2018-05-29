  • LIVE VIDEO Arrests made as Poor People's Campaign protests at General Assembly
U.S. & WORLD

Body of missing Maryland National Guard member Eddison Hermond found after flash flood in Ellicott City

EMBED </>More Videos

The body of missing Maryland National Guard member Eddison Hermond was found in the Patapsco River, according to Howard County Police. (Photo via Joseph Lopez)

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. --
The body of Maryland National Guard member Eddison Hermond, who went missing after severe flash flooding in Ellicott City, Maryland, was found in the Patapsco River, according to a Howard County Police Department Facebook post.



Hermond, 39, was with Joseph Lopez at La Palapa restaurant in Ellicott City, approximately 10 miles west of Baltimore, when heavy rain struck the area late Sunday afternoon. Lopez told ABC News that he and Hermond decided to wait out the storm and began to help employees sandbag the restaurant's back door as floodwaters rose.

A woman wanted to leave the restaurant to find her cat, and Lopez said Hermond lost his balance as he attempted to help the woman out. He fell into a river behind the Mexican restaurant and was swept away by the raging waters around 5:20 p.m. local time.

The area received more than eight inches of rain on Sunday, and eyewitness video showed a torrent of brown floodwaters engulf Ellicott City's historic downtown area for the second time in less than two years. At the height of the storm, the water had risen above the first floor of some buildings, Howard County emergency officials said.

EMBED More News Videos

Less than two years after a flash flood that left two people dead, a Maryland town once again found itself underwater Sunday.



Hermond is the only person who has been reported missing, and there have been no other reports of fatalities or serious injuries.

Simon Cortes, the owner of La Palapa, told the Associated Press that Hermond is "a super nice guy" who was always out in the community as it worked to rebuild from prior flooding that killed two people and caused millions of dollars in damage in 2016.

Hermond spent more than 10 years on active duty in the Air Force. After a break in military service, he joined the Maryland National Guard in 2009.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
severe weatherflash floodingnational guardmissing manu.s. & worldMaryland
U.S. & WORLD
Boy born without arms not allowed to eat on table at IHOP
Senior NKorean official heads to NY to plan for Trump summit
Policewomen among 3 dead in Belgium attack
Which Starbucks are closed for anti-bias training Tuesday?
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
'Roseanne' canceled after Roseanne Barr's tweet
One man arrested, three others at large in Lee County home burglary
Raleigh Ironman signs hacked referred to cyclists as 'idiots on bikes'
Boy born without arms not allowed to eat on table at IHOP
Raleigh man caught with 18 stolen Nordstrom handbags
Puppy that had 'FREE' written on fur put up for adoption
41 animals found dead in Illinois pet store
Triangle showers continue, flash flood threats across the state
Show More
UNC Charlotte student killed in party bus fall had alcohol in system
Amber Alert canceled for missing toddler whose mom was found dead
Policewomen among 3 dead in Belgium attack
Sleeping in on days off may extend your life, study says
Taxi driver in North Carolina found shot to death near cab
More News