A body was recovered from Lake Johnson in Raleigh late Friday afternoon, according to Raleigh Police.The body will be transported to the Wake Medical Examiner's Office for examination.The recovery was a multi-agency effort including the Raleigh Police Department, the Wake County Sheriff's Office, the Apex Fire Dive Team, the North Carolina K9 Emergency Response Team, and the Raleigh Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department.The incident remains under investigation.