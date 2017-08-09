Judge lowers bond for suspect connected with the disappearance of missing man Cole Thomas

Anthony James stands before a judge on his Monday, August 9th court hearing (Credit: Paul Furr)

SMITHFIELD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Two men arrested in connection with the disappearance of Christopher Cole Thomas, 22, made an appearing in court Monday afternoon.

Each man's attorney pled their case, asking for a reduced bond.

Anthony Ridell Jr., 26, who is being charged with felony obstruction of justice and felony concealment of a death, was being held on a $350,000 secured bond.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

During his hearing, he asked the judge to lower his bond to $10,000. Due to inconsistent statements, his new bond was set at $200,000, the judge said.

Jeremy Carpenter, 42, who is accused of four counts of felony obstruction of justice and one count of felony concealment of a death, is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Jeremy Brian Carpenter


READ MORE: FOURTH MAN ARRESTED IN DISAPPEARANCE OF MISSING MAN COLE THOMAS

Carpenter requested his bond be lowered to $100,000 so he could post bail and return to work. The judge did not honor his request and his bond remained the same.

Julian Valles Jr.'s hearing was not scheduled for Wednesday; Rudolfo DeLeon Jr.'s hearing was rescheduled for September 5.

Authorities took Valles, DeLeon, and James were taken into custody on July 17; Carpenter was arrested on the 25th.

Julian Valles Jr., Anthony Ridell James Jr., and Rudolfo DeLeon Jr.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
courtcrimebondsmissing manSmithfield
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police ID petite woman who robbed store with large gun
Friends await answers after teen found dead in Fall Lake
CCSO rolls out home video visitation with jail detainees
NC Freedom Park to represent 'freedom for all' in Raleigh
Republicans accuse Gov. Cooper of illegal campaign activities
Goldsboro police ID bank robbers
Raleigh woman jailed in Honduras returning home
Franklin becomes first Atlantic hurricane of the season
Show More
Woman rescued from Fayetteville zip line
Duke Energy prepping for power hit ahead of eclipse
Two suspects sought in attempted bank robbery in Durham
AC repair leaves Apex homeowner with questions
Family says hospital sent them dead daughter's bloody clothes
More News
Photos
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos