SMITHFIELD, North Carolina (WTVD) --Two men arrested in connection with the disappearance of Christopher Cole Thomas, 22, made an appearing in court Monday afternoon.
Each man's attorney pled their case, asking for a reduced bond.
Anthony Ridell Jr., 26, who is being charged with felony obstruction of justice and felony concealment of a death, was being held on a $350,000 secured bond.
During his hearing, he asked the judge to lower his bond to $10,000. Due to inconsistent statements, his new bond was set at $200,000, the judge said.
Jeremy Carpenter, 42, who is accused of four counts of felony obstruction of justice and one count of felony concealment of a death, is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Carpenter requested his bond be lowered to $100,000 so he could post bail and return to work. The judge did not honor his request and his bond remained the same.
Julian Valles Jr.'s hearing was not scheduled for Wednesday; Rudolfo DeLeon Jr.'s hearing was rescheduled for September 5.
Authorities took Valles, DeLeon, and James were taken into custody on July 17; Carpenter was arrested on the 25th.