Officers from across North Carolina gathered at the State fairgrounds to kick off Booze It and Lose It, an initiative to curb drinking and driving starting now through Labor Day.
Deputy Matthew Johnson with the Wake County Sheriffs department and Tooper Joshua Legan with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol both describe what it's like to work a DWI scene.
"It's absolutely horrific" says Legan. Johnson says notes that it's devastating for all involved. "It's not something you want to see on a regular basis" he says.
Calling a cab or Uber will be a lot cheaper than a ride in the back of a patrol cruiser. First time drinking and driving offenders will spend thousands on court and lawyer fees alone. First time offenders will also lose their license among a list of other punishments.
Trooper Legan says that drinking and driving is a completely preventable crime.
"With all of the technology available today, Uber and Lyft, all of the different cab companies, there's really no reason for anybody to ever drive impaired," Legan said.
By Julie Wilson
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)