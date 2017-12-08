'Booze It and Lose It' campaign underway for the holidays

The NC Governor's Highway Safety Program and state and local law enforcement launched their annual Holiday Booze It & Lose It enforcement campaign Friday at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville.The Booze It & Lose It campaign partners with state and local law enforcement to target drunk drivers with innovative and extensive impaired driving enforcement and education.Nearly every law enforcement agency in the state participates in the campaign by continually running sobriety checkpoints in all North Carolina counties. The holiday campaign has proven particularly effective in catching impaired drivers and helping to combat impaired driving fatalities.So don't wreck the holidays. Drive responsibly.Watch the video for more details.