Border agent dies after being injured in southwest Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Border agent dies after being injured in Texas' Big Bend area. (KTRK)

VAN HORN, Texas --
Authorities are searching Texas' Big Bend area for potential suspects and witnesses after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent was fatally injured responding to activity there.

Border Patrol spokesmen said they could not provide any details Sunday on what caused the agent's injuries or what led to them. Spokesman Carlos Diaz says the FBI has taken over the investigation.

Another spokesman, Douglas Mosier, says that 36-year-old agent Rogelio Martinez and his partner were transported to a local hospital, where Martinez died. Martinez's partner is in serious condition. His name wasn't released. Martinez had been a border agent since August 2013 and was from El Paso.

President Donald Trump says those responsible for the death one U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent and the serious injury of another will be brought to justice.

The president made the comment on Twitter Sunday night amid a series of unrelated tweets. He also reiterated his call for a wall at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Border Patrol records show that Big Bend accounted for about 1 percent of the more than 61,000 apprehensions its agents made along the Southwest border between October 2016 and May 2017. The region's mountains and the Rio Grande make it a difficult area for people to cross illegally into the U.S. from Mexico.

The Border Patrol website lists 38 agents who have died since late 2003, some attacked while working along the border, and other fatalities in traffic accidents. It lists one other agent death in the line of duty this year.

Related Topics:
border patrolborder crisisTexas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged in shooting at Raleigh restaurant
Raleigh police: 1 dead in crash on Louisburg Road
Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model
Fayetteville police identify man fatally struck
Longtime country singer, songwriter Mel Tillis dies
Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail
5 hurt after scaffolding collapses into NYC street
Thousands turn out for Raleigh Christmas Parade
Show More
Highlights from the ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade
Police: Father failed to help infant found dead in car
Miss the Raleigh Christmas Parade? Watch it all here
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Durham crash with car lands motorcyclist in hospital
More News
Top Video
Highlights from the ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade
Miss the Raleigh Christmas Parade? Watch it all here
Durham crash with car lands motorcyclist in hospital
Vigil remembers Durham teen gunned down Wednesday
More Video