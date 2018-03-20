SCHERTZ, Texas --A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San Antonio, police report.
At 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities responded after receiving a call about an explosion at the building where 75 people were inside at the time.
Officials said one person was injured by the sound of the explosion. She was not taken to the hospital.
Investigators are checking on employees to make sure they're OK. They're also taking statements from them about the incident.
No word where the package was headed or what was inside of it.
This comes after Austin was rocked with the fourth explosion to hit the city in just two weeks.
Officials said it's too early to tell if this explosion outside San Antonio is connected to the bombings in Austin or if this is an isolated incident.
Everyone is being asked to stay away from the area.
Police are also urging anyone who sees something suspicious to report it.