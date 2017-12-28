Boy dies after treehouse collapses on top of him in Splendora

4-year-old boy dies after treehouse falls on him

HOUSTON, Texas --
A 4-year-old boy has died after suffering major head injuries when a treehouse fell on him in Splendora on Christmas Eve.

Kade Contreras was on life support at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

Late Wednesday, Cleveland ISD police chief and friend of the boy's family, Rex Evans, posted on Facebook word of Contreras' passing.

"There are seemingly no words which can encompass what I'm about to write," Evans said on Facebook. "(Kade) now rests, laughs and loves among the Heavens above with the Angles (sic)."

Evans earlier explained what happened when the boy was injured.

"There was a treehouse assembled and at some point that collapsed and caused serious injury," explained family friend and Cleveland ISD Police Chief Rex Evans.

"I can tell you, it's heartbreaking to go to the hospital and see that," Evans said. "The family is just trying to hold it together right now."

The Contreras family is well known in Cleveland, where they have supported the school district and the Cleveland Youth Baseball Association.

"They're fractured, devastated, but certainly holding to their faith and really the family had asked for anybody to continue to pray for them and to pray for Kade," Evans said.

A child suffered severe head trauma after a tree house fell on top of him in Splendora on Christmas Eve.


