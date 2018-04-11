Proposed bill limits caffeine for teens after SC teen dies from energy drink

Proposed bill could make it illegal for teens to buy energy drinks in S.C.- Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on April 10, 2018. (WPVI)

COLUMBIA, S.C. --
A proposal bill n South Carolina could ban the sale of energy drinks to anyone under 18.

Parents of a 16-year-old boy who died from a caffeine-induced cardiac event are working with lawmakers to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else.

His family said he had a latte, diet Mountain Dew, and an energy drink within two hours before he died.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends adults consume no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine a day - an average of four to five cups of coffee, The State reports.

Energy drinks can contain far more caffeine - up to 300 milligrams.

Those who knowingly violate the law would face a misdemeanor charge and result in at least a $50 fine.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
3 Raleigh police officers, wanted man injured during fight
3-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Durham Co. creek
Apex man on 'Wheel' admits, 'I just screwed up' after mispronouncing 'flamenco'
Yvonne Staples of hit-making Staple Singers dies in Chicago
N.C. State student charged with child sex crimes
Cumberland teacher charged with assault explains her version of events
WCPSS superintendent requests $58.9 million in proposed budget
Raleigh case serves as warning about rental home scammers
Show More
Burlington murder suspect arrested after 1 killed, 1 injured
Missing Guilford County teen found; 44-year-old man under arrest
Churches plan billboard message about guns along I-40/85
Man shot multiple times in Southeast Raleigh
Call to Troubleshooter stops Clayton woman from losing money
More News