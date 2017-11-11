8-year-old nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack

EMBED </>More Videos

A freak accident with a newly sharpened pencil almost cost a third-grader his life. (KTRK)

WELLINGTON, Florida --
A freak accident with a newly sharpened pencil almost cost a third-grader his life.

Kolston Moradi said he felt something odd going into his arm when he sat down with his backpack minutes before he was about to be dismissed from Equestrian Trails Elementary School.

"I put it in my backpack and whenever we were going to the dismissal room and whenever I sat down it hit my artery," said Moradi.

Teachers rushed to help the 8-year-old after noticing the blood gushing from his arm. The pencil had poked his artery.

They applied pressure to the wound until paramedics arrived. A paramedic said the pencil would have killed him if they hadn't stopped the bleeding.

Kolston was taken to the hospital and was back at school the next day.

Related Topics:
accidentfreak accidentstudent safetyFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police identify man killed in Fayetteville nightclub shooting
NC family wants stiffer distracted driving penalties
Woman shot on I-440 E in Raleigh in apparent road rage incident
Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in wrong-way DWI crash
Fayetteville police searching for armed robbery suspect
Disneyland shuts down 2 cooling towers after Legionnaires' disease cases
Report: Charlotte air traffic controller arrested for having WMD
NC online university offers scholarships for veterans
Show More
Director Brett Ratner accused of making homophobic comments
Daughter says she was abused by polygamous sect leader
Cary family rediscovers relative's long-lost WWI memoir
Melania Trump visits military families in Alaska
Wrong-way driver dies in Cumberland County crash
More News
Top Video
Leading the way into the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Cary family rediscovers relative's long-lost WWI memoir
Woman shot on I-440 E in Raleigh in apparent road rage incident
Mike Krzyzewski reflects on 999 wins at Duke
More Video