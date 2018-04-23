Boy riding bike with father killed, hit by suspected drunk driver

EMBED </>More Videos

Child killed in suspected DUI crash. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 23, 2018. (WPVI)

By
WEST PHILADELPHIA --
A 6-year-old boy was killed and his father was critically injured after police say they were struck by a suspected drunk driver while on a minibike ride in West Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police were called to the scene around 11:15 p.m. Sunday at 63rd and Callowhill streets.

Police said the 24-year-old father was riding a minibike with his son. They said the bike was not registered or street legal. It had no lights and the father and son weren't wearing helmets.

EMBED More News Videos

Action Cam: Scene of fatal minibike crash in West Philadelphia on April 23, 2018.



The two were going south on 63rd when a northbound SUV struck the pair as it was turning left onto Callowhill.

Arriving police and medics found multiple people lying in the roadway.

The unresponsive 6-year-old boy was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the 28-year-old male driver appeared impaired. They say he was driving with a suspended license. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment.

Police say they found a bottle and can of beer in the SUV. The driver is expected to be charged with DUI.

The father was taken to Lankenau Medical Center for injuries to his head, hip, and leg. Doctors say he had to have one leg partially amputated.

If he survives, police say the father may face charges for putting his child in danger.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsdui crashDUIchild killedbicycle crashWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
20-year-old dead after driver hits tree, fire hydrant in Raleigh
It's a boy! Kate Middleton gives birth
Police give 'all clear' at Holly Springs HS after possible threat
Raleigh police arrest man accused of killing woman at Knights Inn
Southwest canceling 40 flights per day after deadly accident
Harley-Davidson's summer internship comes with free bike
Squirrel wins UC Berkeley student senate seat
Bodybuilding couple gearing up for Raleigh competition
Show More
Tennessee authorities: Suspect in Nashville shooting still at large, possibly with two guns
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
NC Museum of Life and Science welcomes new litter of red wolf pups
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
Mother accidentally shoots, kills 2-year-old daughter: Police
More News