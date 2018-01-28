Boy survives after tip of screw lodged in his skull

EMBED </>More Videos

Maryland boy survives after tip of screw lodged in his skull. (KTRK)

SALISBURY, Maryland --
A Maryland seventh-grader has survived after the tip of a 6-inch-long metal screw got lodged in his skull.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports Darius Foreman was building a treehouse at his aunt's house when he fell from a branch. A wooden plank with a screw sticking out of it slammed onto his head.

Two cousins ran for help. Foreman's mother found him wandering around the yard with a board stuck to his head, the screw penetrating his skull.

Foreman required neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Dr. Alan Cohen is the hospital's chief of pediatric neurosurgery. The newspaper quotes Cohen as saying the screw's location was a "ticking time bomb."

Foreman was released from the hospital on Thursday, his 13th birthday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldchild injured
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Five people shot dead outside a self-serve car wash
Investigators believe missing 4-year-old boy may have accidentally drowned
Substitute teacher accused of performing sex act on student
Charles Manson's grandson argues for right to his remains
Trump wants Jay-Z to know black jobless rate at record low
Teacher under fire for anti-military rant in classroom
Powerball ticket sold in Robeson County wins $2 million
IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91
Show More
Mark Armstrong: Kevin Keatts conquers the Triangle
FBI finds body believed to be missing 4-year-old Scotland County boy
Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as top GOP finance chairman
Orange County teen charged with sex offenses
Guy, Jerome help No. 2 Virginia beat No. 4 Duke 65-63
More News
Top Video
Investigators believe missing 4-year-old boy may have accidentally drowned
Mark Armstrong: Kevin Keatts conquers the Triangle
FBI finds body believed to be missing 4-year-old Scotland County boy
Attention parents: Two recalls issued on baby toys
More Video