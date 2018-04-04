Coming up on @ABC11_WTVD at 5 and 6 - A grandmother in Henderson says her grandson was bit on his face and legs by a police K9, after she called authorities to help find him pic.twitter.com/UrpjdFFFJC — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) April 4, 2018

A Henderson teen with disabilities is in the hospital after his family says a police dog bit him.The injuries come after the family called police to help find the boy.The 13-year-old boy suffered injuries to his face and legs.The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.Antoinette Smith told ABC11 her grandson was waiting for an aide to come pick him up when he became antsy and went outside to hide in a bush.Unable to find him, she called police for help.They brought in a K9 to help track his scent.Smith said police returned a short time later and told her the K9 bit her grandson."He didn't deserve to have this," she said. "You know, it's a hurting thing. It's like - I don't understand about this dog. The dog was very aggressive when he got the pillow, and from there they should really monitor how he got to my grandson."Smith said the officers did visit her grandson in the hospital and dropped off a gift bag.At this time, she's unsure if she will pursue legal action by the city.Henderson police said in a statement that the teen received injuries from the K9 and the vegetation that he was found hiding in."The injuries were unfortunate," the statement said, "but we are extremely relieved that he was located and returned to his loving family."