  • LIVE VIDEO Service at Raleigh's First Baptist Church commemorates 50th anniversary of assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Woman says 13-year-old grandson with autism was bit by Henderson K9 while police were searching for him

EMBED </>More Videos

A Henderson family is upset after the K-9 attacked the 13-year-old special-needs boy.

Michael Perchick
HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Henderson teen with disabilities is in the hospital after his family says a police dog bit him.

The injuries come after the family called police to help find the boy.

The 13-year-old boy suffered injuries to his face and legs.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Antoinette Smith told ABC11 her grandson was waiting for an aide to come pick him up when he became antsy and went outside to hide in a bush.

Unable to find him, she called police for help.



They brought in a K9 to help track his scent.

Smith said police returned a short time later and told her the K9 bit her grandson.

"He didn't deserve to have this," she said. "You know, it's a hurting thing. It's like - I don't understand about this dog. The dog was very aggressive when he got the pillow, and from there they should really monitor how he got to my grandson."

Smith said the officers did visit her grandson in the hospital and dropped off a gift bag.

At this time, she's unsure if she will pursue legal action by the city.

Henderson police said in a statement that the teen received injuries from the K9 and the vegetation that he was found hiding in.

"The injuries were unfortunate," the statement said, "but we are extremely relieved that he was located and returned to his loving family."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vance county newsbitingdog attackautismk-9HendersonVance County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cary teenager charged with armed robbery of two other teens
Durham Police charge woman in slashing of man's neck on GoDurham bus
Durham named best city for millennials in US
Man accused of shooting Durham 10-year-old will enter 'groundbreaking' plea
Death penalty sought in Erica Parsons case
NC Museum of Art expects huge draw with new immersive exhibition
White sharks ping off the coast of North Carolina
Henderson march organizers urge end to city violence
Show More
Death of 54-year-old man in Durham ruled homicide
Thousands gather in Memphis for 50th anniversary of MLK assassination
Wild North Carolina winter leaves behind thousands of dangerous potholes
What we know about the YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam
Frontier announces additional nonstop flights to 3 cities from RDU
More News