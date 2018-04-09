Brother of hockey bus crash victim shares talents beyond the ice

EMBED </>More Videos

''Good Morning America'' has the latest on the hockey team bus crash that killed 15 people in Canada. (Good Morning America)

The younger brother of 21-year-old hockey player Stephen Wack wanted to share a lasting memory of his brother following his tragic passing in the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus crash.


Justin Wack wanted people to know that his brother was a talented video producer who spent countless hours on his craft. He tweeted a video produced by Stephen titled "My Year 2017 (Sam Kolder inspired)" in hopes of having it shared during a tribute to the victims on the CBC. The network showed the video during their April 7 broadcast of CBC News Alberta.


Stephen was among 15 people who were killed in the bus crash in Humboldt, Saskatchewan on Friday, April 6. The victims included 10 players, ranging in age from 16 to 21, and five personnel, ranging in age from 18 to 59.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus crashcrashcanadau.s. & worldhockeytraffic fatalities
Top Stories
Family of pregnant teen found dead in Southern Pines: 'We expect justice to be served'
Police: Homeowner fired at intruders in Raleigh shooting
Garner man charged after girlfriend's 3-year-old son dies
NC man's speech at city council meeting about gun rights goes viral
Authorities: Driver accused in fatal Wake Co. wrong-way crash is in country illegally
Fort Bragg soldier arrested for felony sexual offense
THE LATEST: Topless protester at Bill Cosby retrial was actress on show
Security guard killed, 2 injured during Burlington robbery
Show More
Fayetteville PD seeks person of interest in death of 18-year-old
After cancer battle, UNC grad tries to win 'wedding of a lifetime'
16-year-old accused of stabbing classmate in school cafeteria
These are the victims of the Canada hockey team bus crash
Canadian officials say body in bus crash misidentified
More News