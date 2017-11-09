Bullet ends up under man's skin in his head, neck after Fayetteville shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Shooting investigating in Fayetteville (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating a shooting after a man was grazed by a bullet and showed up at the hospital Wednesday night.

Police tell ABC11 that a 20-year-old man was injured around 10:30 p.m. on Raconda Place off Raeford Road.

The man drove to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after the bullet ended up under his skin in the back of his head and neck.

The back windshield of the vehicle was also shattered.

Authorities said the victim was not cooperating with officers and is now out of the hospital.

No word yet on any arrests.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Stuck with cold weather! First freeze coming this weekend
Man found dead along southern Wake Co. road identified
Toddler dies after pre-K allegedly gave him cheese
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
Box truck flips on I-40 in Johnston County
ECU student found dead in dorm; police investigating
Police: Brawl outside school involved students, parents
Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven
Show More
Raleigh business goes bankrupt, employees not paid
Durham construction worker injured while using portable toilet
Durham man arrested in 2005 rape case
Sanford man charged with slew of drug-related offenses
Cumberland Co. Schools get more than 100 donated instruments
More News
Top Video
Box truck flips on I-40 in Johnston County
Cumberland Co. Schools get more than 100 donated instruments
Raleigh business goes bankrupt, employees not paid
More Video