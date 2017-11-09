Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating a shooting after a man was grazed by a bullet and showed up at the hospital Wednesday night.Police tell ABC11 that a 20-year-old man was injured around 10:30 p.m. on Raconda Place off Raeford Road.The man drove to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after the bullet ended up under his skin in the back of his head and neck.The back windshield of the vehicle was also shattered.Authorities said the victim was not cooperating with officers and is now out of the hospital.No word yet on any arrests.