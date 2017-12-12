Burglar targets deployed soldier's Fayetteville home

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who tried to break into a deployed soldier's home. It happened December 7 in a north Fayetteville neighborhood around 2:30 in the morning.The suspect was caught on the homeowner's surveillance camera trying to break through the front door.Deputies aren't certain if the crook got away with any valuables; however, during their investigation, they noticed a small jewelry box had been rummaged through.The victim is a Fort Bragg soldier who's currently deployed to Afghanistan."It's especially disheartening when something like this happens because this person is doing the job they get paid for, and it's unfortunate they are away from their residence this time of year and someone wants to target them and steal their things," said Lt. Sean Swain.The victim's Ring app notified her of the attempted break-in. Several of her neighbors also have the surveillance technology."It just helps us take precaution, especially during the holiday season," said Tremel Finch.The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said break-ins typically increase around the holidays as thieves are looking for anything that screams "nobody's home""Bad guys know that you have presents under the tree and it just makes you a target," said Swain.The Ring app allows you to answer your door from anywhere and sends a notification whenever there is motion near your home.Additionally, the technology will alert your neighbors of suspicious activity or when your alarm goes off.Deputies are now asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect seen on home surveillance video.If you know anything, contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at (910) 323-1500