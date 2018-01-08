Burlington man dies from cold exposure while walking to church

File photo (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BURLINGTON --
A Burlington man has died from exposure to the cold while trying to walk to church.

According to the Times-News, 61-year-old Franklin Kirby was found dead Tuesday morning just before 7:30, near the playground at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Comforter, 320 E. Davis St.

Reports show a passing driver called 911, believing the man was sleeping.

Burlington police said Kirby left his home on Rauhut Street, about two miles from the church, around 7 p.m. Monday to attend a meeting at the church.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Investigators said the man typically walked everywhere.

Most parts of the Carolinas saw below-freezing temperatures that week, and according to the National Weather Service, the low temperature was roughly 8 degrees Monday night.

"We believe he died from exposure to the cold," said Sgt. Jeff Kology. "He was dressed for the weather, but his family said he was in poor health. We don't believe there was any foul play involved based on his condition. There were no signs of trauma."

An autopsy and a toxicology report have been ordered.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
body foundnorth carolina newsBurlington
Top Stories
Cumberland County boil water advisory expanded
HIV-positive coach pleads guilty to sexually abusing 42 boys
Fire chief: NC man sets house on fire trying to warm frozen pipes
Small fire on roof of Trump Tower building
Get ready for a warm up! Highs in 60s later this week!
Couple sentenced for holding babysitter hostage for 2 years
3.3 million Takata airbag being recalled
Here are your 75th Golden Globe Awards winners
Show More
Panthers fall to the Saints, 31-26
7-year-old Calif. boy dies of flu-related condition
Cruise ship gets caught in middle of winter storm
Pedestrian injured in Wake Forest hit and run
Trump administration officials defend president's mental fitness
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: This is the perfect weather for making 'ice marbles!'
PHOTOS: Snow dogs enjoying the first snowfall of the season
PHOTOS: Your images from the first snow of 2018
PHOTOS: Dozens killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
More Photos