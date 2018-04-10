Burlington murder suspect arrested after 1 killed, 1 injured

Randy Michael Riley (Burlington Police Department)

BURLINGTON, NC (WTVD) --
Burlington Police arrested a murder suspect Tuesday night after one man was killed and another seriously injured in Burlington.

Randy Michael Riley, 29, was wanted in connection with a deadly assault that happened Tuesday afternoon in the 2400 block of Lacy Street. Police said they found him hiding behind a shed in the 100 block of Border Street and arrested him without incident shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Officers arrived at the home and found two victims, one dead and the other suffering from lacerations to his upper body.

The injured man, identified as 88-year-old William Joel Wiggs Sr., was taken to a hospital for treatment and was undergoing surgery.

His son, William Joel Wiggs Jr., 58, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Riley is charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Police found Riley along with a tan-colored 2003 Toyota Highlander that was taken from the Lacy Street home.

Investigators said the victims and suspect knew each other and are distantly related. The incident is not believed to be random.

Riley was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
alamance county newsmurderassaultarrestBurlingtonNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Toddler found unresponsive in Durham County creek dies in hospital
Apex man on 'Wheel' admits, 'I just screwed up' after mispronouncing 'flamenco'
Cumberland teacher charged with assault explains her version of events
Raleigh case serves as warning about rental home scammers
Missing Guilford County teen found; 44-year-old man under arrest
N.C. State student charged with child sex crimes
Churches plan billboard message about guns along I-40/85
Man shot multiple times in Southeast Raleigh
Show More
Call to Troubleshooter stops Clayton woman from losing money
Arrest made in last week's deadly shooting in Johnston County
Fateful flight: Clayton woman adopts baby after encounter on plane
Search for missing Fayetteville man at state park shifts to recovery
Death of pregnant 18-year-old in Southern Pines now investigated as double homicide
More News