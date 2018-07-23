Burlington Police shoot, kill man armed with machete

EMBED </>More Videos

Burlington Police fatally shot a man wielding a machete at a home Monday. (WTVD)

BURLINGTON, NC (WTVD) --
Burlington police officers shot and killed a man who was holding a machete and acting erratically late Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Dorsett Street when officers responded to a report of a man with a machete cutting tires of a vehicle in a driveway.

Two officers arrived within 15 minutes of the report and made numerous attempts to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect refused to comply, Burlington PD said.

According to police, one of the officers placed himself between the suspect and the house to protect occupants in the home.

Eventually, officers used Tasers on the man, to little effect. The man then began threatening officers with the machete and was fatally shot at 5:56 p.m.

He died at the scene.

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

As is standard practice in officer-involved shootings, the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336)229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336)229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
alamance county newsofficer-involved shootingmacheteman killedBurlingtonNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News