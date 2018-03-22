  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Bus driver stabbed by passenger

LOUISE SIMPSON
A bus driver was stabbed by a passenger while driving in southeast Houston, ABC station KTRK reported Wednesday.

The passenger asked the bus driver whether he could close a knife, but the bus driver said he couldn't and placed the open knife on the dashboard of the bus, according to the report.

He asked the passenger whether he wanted the knife back, but the passenger demurred before pulling out a second knife and stabbing the driver in the neck, KTRK reported.

The bus driver lost control and crashed into a yard, narrowly avoiding a house. The driver then ran out to look for help while the passenger ran after him, a woman, who asked not to be identified, told the station.

The woman called 911 and helped the man with his wound. The stabber tried to run away but was caught by a Houston police officer who subdued him with a Taser and the handcuffed him, police told KTRK.

Police told the station there was no apparent motive.

The bus driver was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. He has been a Houston metro bus driver for 15 years.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos