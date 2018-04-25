3 new businesses to check out in East Raleigh

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - Raleigh
2116 New Bern Ave.
Photo: Lydia B./Yelp
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - Raleigh is trying to take the movie experience to a new level. It offers 11 screens, 700 seats, a restaurant, 48 local beers on tap, and 70,000 rare DVDs & VHS tapes.
With five stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, the Texas chain's new location is off to a strong start.
Yelper Ryan F. wrote, "Alamo was exactly what I had been anticipating. The movie theater experience I've always wanted.The food and extensive local beer is excellent. The theater we were in was spacious, comfortable, clean, and the staff there were very attentive. Oh, and you can rent 70,000 movies for free. How is that not awesome?"
Morgan C. noted, "This place is fun and so wonderfully different. The decor is old-school movie posters (some signed), black paint, gorgeous murals on the outside and above the bar, and a little neon."
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - Raleigh is open every day from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Smoothe
2123 Atlantic Ave, Posh Salon 104.
Photo: Smoothe/Yelp
Smoothe is an eyelash service, waxing and skin care spot offering treatments for eyebrows, lips, chins, legs, noses, arms, backs and more. Plus, it offers facials, lash lifts and LED light therapy.
The initial reviews are strong.
Yelper Shane M. wrote, "I don't know where to begin singing my praises for Lindsey. I received eyebrow tinting and waxing and I'm over the moon happy. She's fast without rushing or sacrificing details. She made sure that I understood the transformation that was about to take place."
Yelper Blair S. wrote, "Lindsey is absolutely wonderful. She did my Brazilian waxes for a while and recently I had her do my eyebrows. She was able to fix someone else's mistake so easily. Lindsey is efficient and I always walk away from my appointments feeling like a million dollars."
Smoothe is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Hummingbird
1053 E Whitaker Mill Rd, Ste 111.
Photo: Hummingbird/Instagram
Hummingbird is a bar and cafe that hopes to create and maintain a place for all kinds of people to gather.
Its extensive menu offers healthy breakfasts (chia seed pudding, avocado toast, etc.), a variety of sandwiches and salads, seafood and more.
The cocktail options fit the floral theme, and include the Hummingbird Fizz (a hibiscus tea vodka), Love Is The Anther (blackberry tea gin) and much more. It also serves an array of coffees, teas and sodas.
Yelper David H., who reviewed Hummingbird on March 3, wrote, "Nice, intimate spot with a good selection of food and adult beverages."
Yelper Aprille S. wrote, "A really adorable bar and restaurant that is in a very unsuspecting area. They've got a cool decor which was somewhere between upscale art museum but before the renovations are done which gave it a hip urban vibe. I love this place, and I'll be back!"
Hummingbird is open from 8 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)