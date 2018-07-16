BUSINESS

Always feel cramped on an airplane? There's a reason for that

A new bill in Congress aims to set minimum seat sizes within a year. (WTVD)

If you thought airplane seats have been getting more cramped recently, you are right.

A study by airline consulting agency I-C-F showed that the average domestic airplane has increased the number of seats by nearly eight percent in the last 15 years.

But, a new bill from the Federal Aviation Administration, which is now in Congress, aims to set minimum seat sizes within a year.

The Department of Transportation has also started an audit of airplane cabins to make sure they are roomy enough to meet emergency de-planing safety codes.

These regulations intend to improve passenger health and well-being by giving them more leg room and hopefully cutting down on plane-rage.

Though experts say if low-budget airlines aren't able to add more seats, they might cut other costs in comfort.
