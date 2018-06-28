BUSINESS

Artist, bookworm or foodie? Check out the top 5 spots in north Raleigh

Quail Ridge Books. | Photo: Megan B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Visiting north Raleigh, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this section of the city by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an art shop to a bookstore to restaurants.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in north Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Trader Joe's



Photo: michelle m./Yelp

Topping the list is national grocery store chain Trader Joe's. Located at 3000 Wake Forest Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp. In addition to fresh produce, meat and pantry staples, this location also sells beer, wine and fresh flowers.

"Every time I've visited, I've been greeted by multiple crew members throughout the store," wrote Yelp reviewer Maddie S. "The selection of grocery items here is so unique and isn't expensive. The salad and sandwich section is awesome for a quick and cheap lunch. Plus, all of their food is better quality than what you'd find in most other grocery stores."

2. Coquette Brasserie



Photo: sujung s./Yelp

Next up is wine bar and eatery Coquette Brasserie, situated at 4351 The Circle at North Hills. With four stars out of 394 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. According to its website, the establishment features an "exclusively French wine list, the best of beers and classic French cocktails."

The lunch menu includes the eatery's signature sandwich: a steak burger with brie, caramelized onions, bacon and an egg served sunny-side up. For dessert, check out the opera torte: vanilla sponge cake, coffee buttercream and ganache dark chocolate mousse topped with anglaise.

Yelp reviewer Sarah K. had high praise for the North Hills spot: "The space is so open and airy and is decorated to fit the French vibe. There are plenty of tables, but you don't feel packed in. I like that the Coquette Brasserie sticks to their French theme and that everything seems very thought out and detailed."

3. Vivace



Photo: Trupti T./Yelp

Italian restaurant Vivace is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4209 Lassiter Mill Road, Suite 115, four stars out of 237 reviews.

Menu items include the ricotta gnocchi, tossed with shiitakes, pecorino and charred carrot puree. Or sample the North Carolina crab pasta: spaghetti, serrano pepper, preserved lemon, basil white wine butter and oven-dried tomato.

Yelper John C., who reviewed Vivace on June 25, wrote, "This place always makes me happy. It's a restaurant where everyone knows each other because the community is warming. Food is excellent, service is fantastic and the drinks are extra strong."

4. Quail Ridge Books



Photo: enrique g./Yelp

Quail Ridge Books is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 55 Yelp reviews. The independent bookstore was founded by the late Nancy Olson in 1984, and provides a wide variety of carefully selected books, events, discussion groups and town hall meetings, according to its website. Head over to 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Road to see for yourself.

"Local doesn't get any better than this! Bring friends, family and out-of-towners to this local book paradise!" wrote Yelper Lori R.

5. Jerry's Artarama Raleigh



Photo: JERRY'S ARTARAMA/Yelp

Finally, check out Jerry's Artarama, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp. You can find the art store at 3060 Wake Forest Road. Per its website, the business has supplies for all levels of artists, from students to professionals, and offers custom framing services. It also offers an array of art workshops and free demos that feature local artists.

"What a great place for aspiring and professional artists!"wrote Yelper Rapunzel L. "Amazing supplies and painting classes. Enjoyed an acrylics class during the summer and found the instructor to be extremely helpful and interesting. Don't miss out."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineRaleigh
BUSINESS
Buying a used appliance? Check for a serial number
Durham city and county fire departments merge July 1; What does it mean for you?
Amazon to help entrepreneurs start delivery businesses
Platooning technology tested for first time in US, on Wake County soil
More Business
Top Stories
5 people killed, shooter in custody after shooting at Capital Gazette in Maryland
Amazon to help entrepreneurs start delivery businesses
Outgoing Panthers owner Jerry Richardson fined $2.75 million after workplace misconduct investigation
Fort Bragg paratrooper hurt after parachute malfunction
Durham city and county fire departments merge July 1; What does it mean for you?
Buying a used appliance? Check for a serial number
Wake County mom says her special needs child was injured while left unsupervised
Chick-fil-A worker hailed as hero after saving customer
Show More
Fox becomes Durham County's 1st rabies case of the year
Dump truck shot at on I-495 in Wake County
What you need to know: Raleigh's Fourth of July fireworks
Teen injured during high-speed chase, wreck in Moore County
Putin, Trump to have summit in Helsinki on July 16
More News