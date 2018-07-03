BUSINESS

Barbers to burgers: Here's what's new in downtown Raleigh

Looking to discover the newest businesses in downtown Raleigh? From a barbershop to a burger joint to a cafe, read on for a list of the newest spots to open in this part of the city.

Bishops Cuts/Color


207 S. West St.
Bishops Cuts/Color is a unisex barbershop and hair salon that recently opened its doors in downtown Raleigh.

This new offering caters to both men and women and was founded in 2001 in Portland. The small chain offers a la carte services including haircuts, coloring, highlighting, beard trimming, shaving, styling and more. For a full list of offerings, check out the website here.

Bishops Cuts/Color is off to a strong start with a five-star rating out of four Yelp reviews.

Larry L., who reviewed it on June 28, wrote, "Great staff! Very attentive and my haircut looks great!"

"The online check-in was easy and did not even have to wait when I got there," said Yelper Scott L. "The staff was super friendly and talented. You can even grab a beer on the house while you're waiting. I'll definitely be going back!"

Bishops Cuts/Color is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.

Wahlburgers


319 Fayetteville St.
Wahlburgers is a fast-food burger chain that now has brick-and-mortar locations in 17 states. The new addition downtown serves up the same sandwiches, burgers and signature frappes and floats as its other locations do.

Look for the The Triple Decker, which includes three 3-ounce patties topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles; Mom's Sloppy Joe on thick-cut grilled bread; and Alma's Macaroni Salad with red onion, peppers, celery, parsley and mayo.

Thirsty? Grab a chocolate, strawberry, coffee, vanilla or mocha-flavored frappe made with milk and ice cream, or go old school with a classic root beer float.

Yelper Michelle J., who reviewed Wahlburgers on June 6, wrote, "The service was great, and our waitress really was doing everything she could to make our visit a good one. We appreciated her effort. She was very friendly and helpful, as was the hostess that greeted and seated us when we first came in."

Wahlburgers is open from 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 10:30 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.

A Place At The Table


300 W. Hargett St.
A Place At The Table is a breakfast and brunch cafe that aims to serve everyone in the community, regardless of income, by offering a variety of fare at a pay-what-you-can price.

The eatery's goal is to have a "welcoming and inviting space that provides an opportunity for all people to come and experience conversation and community while enjoying an excellent, fresh and healthy meal," per its website.

Look for menu staples such as avocado toast, bacon quiche and peanut butter and chocolate granola for breakfast. For lunch, choices include a house salad; a turkey, bacon and avocado club; and a pulled pork panini. See the full menu here.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp, A Place At The Table has been getting positive attention.

Jessica H., who reviewed it on May 17, noted, "Extremely welcoming, warm and wonderful place. Love the concept of inclusiveness and the nurturing of an actual sense of community. I've never set foot in a restaurant that made me feel that way before."

Yelper Camille S. wrote, "Amazing! That's all. The staff is incredible and super sweet; the kindest people I met in Raleigh. My sister and I ordered lattes and the quiches, and while they did mess up our coffee order they quickly fixed the problem and brought two more."

A Place At The Table is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
