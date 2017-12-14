BUSINESS

Various bike sharing companies create bicycle wars in Durham

EMBED </>More Videos

This week, Durham welcomed its third dockless bike sharing option with the arrival of ofo. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM (WTVD) --
This week, Durham welcomed its third dockless bike sharing option with the arrival of ofo.

The service, which works similar to competitors LimeBike and Spin, features yellow bicycles and offers riders 30 more minutes in ride time than its competitors, for the same price.

Currently, each bike company has 300 bikes in Durham with plans to add hundreds more by the end of the year.

Ofo told ABC11 they are looking at areas with a large college presence and a high-density population.

"I think it's raising awareness for bicycles and encourage more people to get out there and cycle," said bicyclist Jonathan Haller. "And then hopefully Durham will follow up with the infrastructure with bike lanes so regular cyclists will feel safe to do it more often and be more accessible."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessbikesciti bikedurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
I-Team digs for answers as Triangle mail problems continue
I-Team report brings new wave of postal service complaints
Possible data breach affects 374K Duke Energy customers
FB launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kids
More Business
Top Stories
Woman has wallet stolen, mystery shopper buys groceries
Raleigh police: Woman stole $135K from elderly roommate
Man arrested in shooting death of Halifax County toddler
NC State, UNC athletes collect toys for kids in need
Rabid coyote found near Bahama in Durham County
Franklin Co. father calling for changes to 'dangerous road'
FCC votes to undo sweeping 'net neutrality' rules
Omarosa Manigault on WH exit: 'I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable'
Show More
4th indicted in Wake Register of Deeds embezzlement turns herself in
Two charged in Harnett County murder
Email scam targeting Hotmail users
Cumberland County couple accused biting their children
Mom arrested after son has 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017
NC State, UNC athletes collect toys for kids in need
Woman has wallet stolen, mystery shopper buys groceries
Email scam targeting Hotmail users
More Video