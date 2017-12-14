It’s been so long since I’ve went on a bike ride. Today I was able to ride around downtown Durham. Now there are 3 bike share companies to choose from! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/MtU3TXBB9R — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) December 14, 2017

This week, Durham welcomed its third dockless bike sharing option with the arrival of ofo.The service, which works similar to competitors LimeBike and Spin, features yellow bicycles and offers riders 30 more minutes in ride time than its competitors, for the same price.Currently, each bike company has 300 bikes in Durham with plans to add hundreds more by the end of the year.Ofo told ABC11 they are looking at areas with a large college presence and a high-density population."I think it's raising awareness for bicycles and encourage more people to get out there and cycle," said bicyclist Jonathan Haller. "And then hopefully Durham will follow up with the infrastructure with bike lanes so regular cyclists will feel safe to do it more often and be more accessible."