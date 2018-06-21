U.S. & WORLD

Burger King apologizes for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad

EMBED </>More Videos

Burger King has apologized for offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women who get pregnant by World Cup players. (KFSN)

MOSCOW --
Burger King has apologized for offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women who get pregnant by World Cup players.

Critics assailed the offer, announced on Russian social media, as sexist and demeaning.

The announcement was removed Tuesday from Burger King's social media accounts but was still circulating among Russian social network users. It promised a reward of free burgers to women who get "the best football genes" and "ensure the success of the Russian team for generations to come."


In a statement Wednesday to The Associated Press, Burger King said, "We are sorry about the clearly offensive promotion that the team in Russia launched online." It said the offer "does not reflect our brand or our values and we are taking steps to ensure this type of activity does not happen again."

Ads in Russia often play on sexist stereotypes, notably ads around sporting events like the World Cup. Women's rights activists have been increasingly speaking out against them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessWorld Cupburger kingu.s. & worldrussiafast food restaurantpregnancy
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border
Airlines won't transport migrant kids separated from families
Immigrant family separation: Everything you need to know
5 sisters adopted as kids reunite for 1st time in 6 decades
More u.s. & world
BUSINESS
Kroger's fuel rewards program to expire, future uncertain
Troubleshooter helps homeowner who paid double for insurance
New Wake Forest aquatic center opening delayed 'indefinitely'
International House of Burgers: 'IHOP' becomes 'IHOb'
More Business
Top Stories
911 calls released in Durham pool drownings
Durham police investigate homicide on Cheek Road
NC photo ID mandate headed to House panel debate
Silver Alert canceled for man 'last seen fleeing' NC hospital
Identical twin NJ valedictorians headed to MIT together
Man stung by wasps while working on Wake County home dies
Billboard of father kidnapped overlooks Durham Freeway
Fort Bragg soldier's terminally ill son wishes to meet Bruno Mars
Show More
Hundreds rally for immigration reform in downtown Raleigh
South Carolina firefighter's search and rescue K9 stolen
Advocates rally in opposition to border separation policy
Arrest warrant: Cumberland County jail worker conspired with inmate
Kroger's fuel rewards program to expire, future uncertain
More News