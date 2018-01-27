BUSINESS

Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as top GOP finance chairman

Billionaire businessman Steve Wynn was once credited with helping to revitalize the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

NEW YORK --
Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC's fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump's first year.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Saturday that she accepted Wynn's resignation.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, the chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts.

Wynn has denied the allegations.

Wynn's resignation was first reported by Politico.
