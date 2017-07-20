Coding school shutting down, cites 'current environment'

The Iron Yard Academy, with locations in Durham and Raleigh, is closing its doors.
The school, with locations across the country, teaches coding and will cease operations at the end of the summer.
The company announced on it's website that, "In considering the current environment, the board of The Iron Yard has made the difficult decision to cease operations at all campuses after teaching out remaining summer cohorts."
"The industry as a whole is still young and its leaders face the challenge of a nascent market, as well as the demands facing all institutions in the higher education marketplace," Iron Yard wrote on its blog.
Iron Yard called the Triangle "a major center for high-tech and biotech research," adding that they were located here "to prepare the next generation of developers for the many opportunities in the Research Triangle area."
