A developer has submitted a rezoning request to the Town of Cary for a plan that includes a Wegmans grocery store.The Columbia Development Group's proposal for a 90-acre site near Cary Towne Boulevard and I-40 also includes other retail space, restaurants, hotels, housing, and an amphitheater.The property is across the street from Cary Towne Center Mall, where IKEA has proposed building its first Triangle location.