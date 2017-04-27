BUSINESS

Duke Energy aims to cut coal despite Trump push

In this Feb. 19, 2014 file photo, girls play on a soccer field near the L.V. Sutton Complex operated by Duke Energy in Wilmington, N.C. (AP Photo/Randall Hill, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
Any jump in coal production promised by President Donald Trump will not come from the largest U.S. electricity company, which is planning a steady move out of the fuel still key to producing power.

Duke Energy Corp. reports Thursday that about 34 percent of the electricity used by customers in the Carolinas, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana was generated by coal. An equal amount came from nuclear reactors. The company's solar and wind farms produced less than 5 percent of its electricity. Most of that variable supply was sold to other utilities or commercial customers.

The Charlotte-based utility's sustainability report says by 2030 it aims to cut its use of coal from 34 percent to 27 percent, increase natural gas by nearly 30 percent and roughly double power from renewables.
