BUSINESS

Exclusive: Despite Fayetteville councilman scandal, PCH plans move forward

EMBED </>More Videos

Despite city council scandal, Fayetteville hotel plans move forward.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
If you've been to downtown Fayetteville recently, you probably noticed the construction crews in and out of the once-shuttered historic Prince Charles Hotel.

Chances are, you've heard about the scandal plaguing the city council regarding one of its members, who is under federal investigation after allegedly asking Prince Charles Hotel developer Jordan Jones for $15,000 in exchange for handling a favor with a property's title.

The councilmember in question, Tyrone Williams, has refused to step down following a chorus of recommendations. Monday, the Fayetteville City Council will meet to discuss ways to legally remove him from office.

PCH Partner Jordan Jones has said little regarding the investigation but he sat down with ABC11 in an exclusive interview where he said that despite the shakeup, PCH and the downtown development plans surrounding the stadium are "full steam ahead."

It's more than a fixer-upper; for Jones, it's a family affair.

"This is actually the building my great-grandfather built," Jones said.

Nestled within feet of the city's new baseball stadium, Jones sees this project as an opportunity more so than an investment.

"I don't think people really realize the impact we're going to have on downtown. We see this site as a master plan in becoming a new commercial hub for all of Fayetteville," Jones said.

ABC11 was invited inside the PCH for a look at what's to come and renovations so far. The old lobby will be a five-star restaurant. On the eighth floor, office buildings will overlook the city. Guests and residents will enjoy views of home plate.

Despite the recent turn of events surrounding PCH and Williams, Jordan said his views haven't changed.

"We're proceeding confidently and strongly with following through on our commitment with the City of Fayetteville and the community here to invest $65 million," Jones said.

The Prince Charles Hotel is just $17 million of the $65 million investment. There are also plans for a parking garage, office building and another five-star hotel near the stadium.

Jones also announced the PCH development plans have been fully funded by their bank.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessreal estate developmentfayetteville newsFayetteville Baseballpolitical scandalexclusiveFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
I-Team: Wake Forest townhome controversy nears climax with pivotal vote
Toys R Us boss serenades workers with new take on jingle
Inside the WPTF Station: An Untouched Time Capsule from the 1940's
Veterans upset about travel reimbursement delays at Durham VA
More Business
Top Stories
Classmate of man who killed wife, infant in incest case recalls unusual behavior
Paternal grandmother had custody of child killed in incest case
Police: Woman who drove SUV w/ family off CA cliff was drunk
Durham sheriff: 2 armed men arrested after fight at Northgate Mall
Hundreds to attend National 2nd Amendment Rally in Raleigh
What's the deal with Yodeling Walmart Boy?
I-Team: Wake Forest townhome controversy nears climax with pivotal vote
Body of Marine from Pinehurst who died in helicopter crash returns home
Show More
Commercial fire sends thick smoke into Goldsboro skies
No motive released in death of Southern Pines pregnant teen
Jeff Sessions coming to Raleigh next week to speak on opioid crisis
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in overturn crash in California
911 call in incest murder-suicide: 'He killed his wife, he killed her father'
More News