BUSINESS

Fayetteville council votes to begin process to remove embattled member

(Akilah Davis)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
The City of Fayetteville voted Monday to approve a measure to begin the process of legally removing Councilman Tyrone Williams.

Williams is under investigation after allegedly asking Prince Charles Hotel developer Jordan Jones for $15,000 in exchange for handling a favor with a property's title.

Williams has refused to step down.


PCH Partner Jones has said little regarding the investigation but told ABC11 in an exclusive interview that despite the scandal embroiling Williams, PCH and the downtown development plans surrounding the stadium are "full steam ahead."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessreal estate developmentfayetteville newsFayetteville Baseballpolitical scandalexclusiveFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Exclusive: Councilman scandal doesn't slow Fayetteville hotel plans
I-Team: Wake Forest townhome controversy nears climax with pivotal vote
Toys R Us boss serenades workers with new take on jingle
Inside the WPTF Station: An Untouched Time Capsule from the 1940's
More Business
Top Stories
North Carolina mom, children infected with salmonella after eating recalled eggs
Hohmann: NWS surveying storm damage in Guilford County
National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Greensboro with 135mph winds
Raleigh man dies after being shot in chest, police say
35 reported cases of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce: CDC
Two taxi drivers stabbed in Durham during the weekend
2 Durham teens charged in Fuquay-Varina auto business crimes
Powerful storm leaves Triangle roads flooded, thousands without power
Show More
Starbucks manager who called police before viral arrest no longer employed
Durham Police investigate after man found fatally shot in driveway
I-Team: Garbage piling up in Neuse River
Domino's will now deliver to beaches, parks
Today marks anniversary of 2011 tornado outbreak that killed 24
More News