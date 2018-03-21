BUSINESS

Fayetteville 'March to Work' Job Fair draws hundreds

Hundreds came looking for work.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
The "March to Work" Job Fair drew a crowd of hundreds in Cumberland County as more than 100 employers were on hand hoping to add to their work force.

Figuratively, single mother of three Andrea Lee has a full-time job. But Wednesday, she showed up to the Crown Complex looking for work that actually keeps the lights on.

"Bills they don't pay themselves, so they pile up," Lee said.



Lee showed up to the "March to Work" job fair with her infant son in tow.

"I didn't have anyone to take care of him while I looked for jobs and that's another thing," Lee said. "It's hard to get out there and present myself because I have little man with me and it's not professional to do that."



While applicants were encouraged to bring their best, the vibe was mostly casual as employers briefly met with job candidates through short on-the-spot interviews.

"It's been amazing. Some great people, ambitious, some eager people. Answered a few questions and it looks like we're going to get some people some money," said recruiter Demetrius Brown.

Money is good but retired Airman Arland Flood is looking for a career.

"Right now, I want to do something with education," Flood said.

A variety of industries were represented at the job fair including business-professional, child care, education, customer service, government, distribution, food service, health care, retail and more. Organizers are already putting together next year's event.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessjob fairfayetteville newscumberland county newsFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Seaboard Station to undergo sea of change. What do locals want?
We visit a sensory deprivation tank in Fayetteville
NC massage therapists push back against new state rules
Unlicensed Raleigh contractor leaves homeowner with unfinished job
More Business
Top Stories
Raleigh police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
What's the priciest residential rental available in Raleigh?
Facebook's Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data
Henderson city leaders reach out to NC gov. after string of shootings
Seaboard Station to undergo sea of change. What do locals want?
DA will not pursue charges against Henderson police officers in fatal shooting of suspect last month
Show More
Raleigh Police investigate bank robbery on Creedmoor Road
Austin bombing suspect's family speaks out about his 'darkness'
Officials say Heritage Middle School bomb threat came from outside U.S., intended for different school
Person dies after officer-involved shooting in Timberlake
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect
More News
Photos
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
American Idol talent from North Carolina
More Photos