FACEBOOK

Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kids

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook is launching the messaging app for children to chat with their parents and with friends approved by their parents. (Facebook via AP)

ABC7 News
This is a first. Facebook is launching a new messaging app for kids - but it gives parents all the control.

Aimed at children under 13, who can't yet have their own accounts under Facebook rules, messenger kids comes with tons of options for parents. The service, for example, won't allow kids to add their own friends or delete messages.

Messenger Kids only allows children to have their own messenger account, which is actually an extension of a parent's account. It will not allow kids to get a separate Facebook account of their own, giving mom and dad control over who their child is friending and how they interact.

The service is built for a younger audience, featuring images, emojis, face filters, and playful masks.

The features, said Kristelle Lavallee, a children's psychology expert who advised Facebook on designing the service, allows kids to express themselves in age-appropriate ways as they stay in touch with parents and friends digitally.

Lavallee, who is a content strategist at the Center on Media and Child Health at Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard University, called Messenger Kids a "useful tool" that "makes parents the gatekeepers." But she said that while Facebook made the app "with the best of intentions," it's not yet known how people will actually use it.

Facebook said Messenger Kids won't show ads or collect data for marketing, according to the Associated Press, and it will not automatically move users to the regular Messenger or Facebook when they get old enough.

Messenger Kids is launched Monday in the U.S. on Apple devices - the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. Versions for Android and Amazon's tablets are coming later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesstechnologyfacebookchildren
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
7 On Your Side and Consumer Reports: Tips to protect your child's online presence
FACEBOOK
BBB: 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' is an illegal scam
Facebook turns to AI to help prevent suicides
13 ways to explain why 'The Elf on the Shelf' didn't move
Did you 'like' Russian propaganda? Facebook will clue you in
More facebook
BUSINESS
CVS pushes into insurance with $69 billion Aetna bid
Complaints grow about mail service in Raleigh
Duke Energy wants money back for handed out bottled water
Arby's buying Buffalo Wild Wings in deal valued at $2.4B
More Business
Top Stories
Hoke County teacher seriously injured in attack at school
Long Island man accused of biting out dog's eye
Police: Man tried to kiss, lick woman's shoes at Walmart
Wake County mom outraged after son suspended for dancing
Work from home jobs that pay more than $12 an hour
'Cult leader' accused of murdering kids over decades
My phone says snow. Is that real?!!
Rep. Conyers announces he's retiring today, endorses son to fill seat
Show More
Crash involving truck, car shuts down Durham Freeway
North Carolina lottery looking at online scratch-off sales
Wildfire threatens several thousand homes in Southern California
Wake school board preparing for final reassignment vote
Barber takes Moral Monday - born in Raleigh - national
More News
Top Video
Crash involving truck, car shuts down Durham Freeway
Barber takes Moral Monday - born in Raleigh - national
Raleigh man finds fecal matter, condoms in Airbnb rental
Fayetteville churches prepare for active shooter scenarios
More Video