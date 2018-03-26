FACEBOOK

FTC investigating Facebook's privacy practices

(Credit: AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The Latest on reports that millions of Facebook users' data was used to target political ads (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

Facebook's stock, which already took a big hit last week, plunged as a result.

Facebook said in a statement on Monday that the company remains "strongly committed" to protecting people's information and that it welcomes the opportunity to answer the FTC's questions.

News outlets have reported on the FTC investigation last week, but the FTC hadn't confirmed it until Monday. Facebook reached a settlement with the FTC in 2011 offering privacy assurances.
